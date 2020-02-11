Another scam making the rounds in Kimberley

Photo by Yiran Ding on Unsplash

CAROLYN GRANT

Consumers must be ever vigilant, as there appears to be a new scam everyday.

The latest one making the round in Kimberley, involves gift cards.

Stephanie Ames, manager of Kimberley’s Save On Foods, says that a local customer recently got taken in by a very aggressive caller, claiming to be from the person’s bank and saying that there is a bank issue.

The customer is told to go get $1000 in Google or Apple gift cards to pay the money back.

While it may seem like an odd request, the caller is very aggressive and will threaten charges of embezzlement if the person doesn’t comply. The person is also told that if anyone questions the purchase of the cards, to say it’s for a gift.

The customer purchased the cards and then gave the activation codes to the scammer over the phone, Ames says.

Consumers should be aware that they must never give out any personal information over the phone, including activation codes for gift cards.

Ames says that if the activation codes hadn’t been given out, the store could have refunded the cards, but with the code having been shared, the cards are now worthless.

She has also put up signs in the store, warning customers of the scam.

The Consumer Protection Agency has several questions to ask yourself to recognize scams.

Has someone contacted you unexpectedly?

Have they promised you something?

Have they asked you to do something?

And specific to being asked to buy gift cards:

Gift cards or iTunes vouchers are a common currency for scammers. Scammers can contact you pretending to be from a government department, law firm or other trusted business, suggesting an urgent payment needs to be made using iTunes or other vouchers in exchange for solving an issue. It can be to cover a tax, fine, legal fees, bills or any other costs. Scammers usually put some pressure on you, saying that you or somebody from your family might face criminal charges, lose immigration visa, or employment status. After the vouchers or cards have been purchased they will ask you for the voucher codes that they later on sell online at discount prices.

To avoid gift card or voucher scams, remember:

• Government departments or private business never demand payment in iTunes vouchers, supermarket vouchers, or other kinds of gift cards.

• If you receive a call from a business or government department or business informing you that something will happen unless you make an immediate payment you can hang up and search their Customer Service number on Google or in the phone book – they will have a record of what you may or may not owe them.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

Just Posted

Another scam making the rounds in Kimberley

CAROLYN GRANT Consumers must be ever vigilant, as there appears to be… Continue reading

Canal Flats Fire Department on scene of large fire at old saw mill site

Little information available at this time.

Dynamiters split weekend games

With Friday’s win the Nitros clinch the Conference championship for the third straight year

January precipitation deepens snowpack in B.C.’s mountains

Most of the province now has higher-than-normal snowpack levels

Church Avenue affordable housing project in Kimberley officially open

The Kimberley Seniors Project Society, BC Housing, the Government of Canada and… Continue reading

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Vancouver opens ‘Sedin Week’ with a victory

Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

In Penticton, the strips will be available from the SOWINS mobile drug testing

Canadian consumer, business insolvency filings grew by 9% in 2019: report

More than 97 per cent of insolvency filings were by consumers

China won’t release ‘two Michaels’ in return for coronavirus help: experts

Global Affairs Canada said it had shipped about 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment to China,

Canadian coronavirus evacuee describes life under quarantine at CFB Trenton

About 11 million people are currently under quarantine in Wuhan

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Escort recounts frightening story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Most Read