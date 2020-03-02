Another Seedy Saturday, March 7 at Kimberley Public Library

Thinking of your garden? Then join Wildsight on Seedy Saturday, Saturday March 7th. Drop in from noon-4pm at the Kimberley Public Library to learn about cold-climate varietals. Borrow from the Kimberley Seed Library and Contribute seeds from your own garden. This event is free to attend.

READ: Kimberley’s Seedy Saturday

By dropping in to the library for this free event, beginners through to avid gardeners will be able to access seeds and information pertinent to the local growing area. Participants will be able to borrow seeds from the library seed catalogue, swap seeds, learn from fellow gardeners, and provide insight to others.

Seed swaps similar to Seedy Saturday occur across the country as people strive to maintain seed biodiversity. These events bring gardeners together to learn more about what grows best in our wide ranging growing regions and what varieties perform best.

Seedy Saturdays began in Kimberley in 2014.

READ: A seedy Saturday in Kimberley


