Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay

This is the second thunderstorm watch alert in this region this week

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the East Kootenay region, with Environment Canada warning of intense weather for the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, July 7.

This is the second thunderstorm watch alert from Environment Canada this week.

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Main threats [include] pea to nickel sized hail, wind gusts of 70km/h, localized heavy downpours of 10-20mm,” said the alert.

The thunderstorm watch is specifically for East Kootenay including Invermere, Cranbrook, Kimberley and the Elk Valley.

