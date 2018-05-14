Anthrax/Testament concert cancelled

Refunds available at Western Financial Place box office

The Anthrax and Testament concert scheduled for May 18th at the Cranbrook Curling Centre has been cancelled, according to the City of Cranbrook.

Staff attributes the cancellation tos a scheduling conflict with the farwell tour for Slayer.

All ticket holders can receive a refund at the Western Financial Place box office with proof of ticket purchase.

The show had been booked for Western Financial Place, but was moved to the Cranbrook Curling Centre due to unforseen technical circumstances, according to a press release.

The concert promoter, Crabby Productions, apologizes for any inconvenience.

Previous story
No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing
Next story
Review head named Agriculture Land Commission chair

Just Posted

Anthrax/Testament concert cancelled

Refunds available at Western Financial Place box office

Three Arrested with guns and drugs near Fort Steele

On May 10th, 2018, the Cranbrook RCMP entered into an investigation of… Continue reading

Challenger Baseball opens inaugural season at Moir Park

New program for East Kootenay kids with disabilities has very successful opening day in Cranbrook

KAC launches Take a Seat Campaign

The Kimberley Arts Council is raising funds for the replacement of the seats at Centre 64.

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Watch: Tour of the Kimberley SunMine

An exclusive look at Kimberley’s award-winning SunMine

Review head named Agriculture Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

Most Read