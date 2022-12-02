A company is proposing a rental apartment building at 2900 Rotary Drive in Kimberley. Google Earth image.

Apartment building proposed for 2900 Rotary Drive, Kimberley

One of the proposed rental buildings mentioned at Kimberley Council last week is a project at 2900 Rotary Drive.

A development company from Saskatchewan has approached council for a letter of support for a proposed rental building, financed through CHMC, at that location.

Details on the project are few as it has not entered the development permit process yet.

In a letter to council, the company asked for a letter of support, which council agreed to provide.

The company will commit to having units that meet or exceed CMHC’s affordability criteria (rent that is below 30 per cent of the median income for the area); commit to the building being an affordable rental building for a ten year period; and construct an environmentally efficient building.

The letter explained that part of the application process for CMHC is based on need in the local area and the letter of support from council would affirm that need.


