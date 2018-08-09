The fire consumed Building B of Ponderosa Manor in Sparwood, Thursday evening. Submitted

Apartment fire in Sparwood forces evacuation of residents

No person believed to be injured - Emergency services have been set up at the Sparwood Rec Centre

Residents of an apartment block in Sparwood have been evacuated as a result of a structure fire, which started at approximately 9:30 p.m., Thursday evening.

The blaze consumed Building B of Ponderosa Manor, located in Sparwood Heights. At this time, the District of Sparwood believes the building to be a total loss.

According to the District, no person was seriously injured as a result of the fire.

Emergency Services have been set up at the Sparwood Recreation Centre for those displaced and in need of assistance. Word of the fire has spread on social media and many have offered their homes to those seeking shelter.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. First Responders are investigating the incident.

More information is expected to be released Friday morning.

 

Building B of Ponderosa Manor in Sparwood is believed to be a total loss. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

