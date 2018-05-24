Apartment search ends happily

By CAROLYN GRANT

And now for a happy ending.

Although the rental market continues to be very tight in Kimberley, Fern Massner and husband Harvey — and dog Princess — have found a home.

Massner told the Bulletin her difficulties in finding a place to live in Kimberley, how because she had a dog, the search was even more difficult.

However, Massner dropped by the Bulletin to provide an update; she has found an apartment. She says she is very grateful that an apartment owner in Kimberley decided to allow them to move in and bring their dog with them.

She is also grateful to all those who read about her search and tried to help.

“I’m really grateful for all the suggestions from everyone. We are so happy to have found a place,” she said.