Applications now open for CBT community initiatives and affected areas program

Pictured is Wildsight’s Apple Capture program at one of their past community events. The Apple Capture Community Connection program was one of the many recipients of CBT’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas projects to receive grant funding for 2021/22. (Wildsight file)

Applications are now open for the 2022/23 Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program, funded by Columbia Basin Trust and administered by the Regional District of East Kootenay.

Eligible organizations can apply for funding through the program, with a focus on local projects that provide additional value to Basin communities and that benefit the broad community and public good, says the RDEK.

“We recognize the tremendous impact these programs make on so many local projects and programs and want to ensure potential applicants are aware of the guidelines and submission deadline,” said RDEK Corporate Officer Tina Hlushak in a press release.

Applications are to be submitted online by Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. Head over to engage.rdek.bc.ca/cbt to fill out the application and read more about the program.

“In addition to the application details, the webpage includes timelines for this year’s process, a list of previously approved projects and other key information,” said Hlushak.

Program funds are distributed annually to the Trust’s local government partners: the regional districts of East Kootenay, Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary, the City of Revelstoke, Town of Golden, Village of Valemount, and to the Trust’s Indigenous partners: Ɂaq’am, Ɂakisq’nuk, Lower Kootenay (Yaqan nuɁkiy), Tobacco Plains Indian Band (Ɂakink’umŧasnuqŧiɁit) and the Shuswap Indian Band.

The RDEK adds that programs are open to registered non-profits, First Nations, registered schools and local governments. Private sector proposals must be sponsored by an eligible organization and must clearly demonstrate community benefits.

A total of $1,148,921.20 was distributed to various organizations and projects across the eligible regions in 2021.

Some previous projects in Cranbrook and Kimberley that were able to receive grant funding include the Love Your Health project with the Cranbrook AIDS Network Outreach and Support Society, the Clue Paddle Campaign with the Blue Lake Forest Education Society, the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Project with the East Kootenay SPCA, the Clay Time Immersion program with the Cranbrook Arts Council, Camp Odyssey with Wildsight, and many more.



