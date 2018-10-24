ʔaq̓am community holding council elections

Six candidates vying for two council seats at the ʔaq̓am Community Council

The Aq’am community band is set to elect two councillors today, as six candidates are in the running.

Candidates are Jason Andrew, Faye O’Neil, Vickie Thomas, Corrie Walkley, Linsey Whitehead and Sancira Williams-Jimmy.

Voting is held at the Aq’am administration boardroom from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while ballots can also be cast by calling in to the band office at 250-426-5717.

Aqam officials are encouraging band members to vote and surpass the 58 per cent turnout from the last band election.

Council consists of an elected chief and four council positions. All are four-year elected terms, however, two council positions rotate elections every two years.