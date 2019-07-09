FILE - This Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 file photo shows the humanoid robot “Alter” on display at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo. Understanding humor may be one of the last things that separates humans from ever smarter machines, computer scientists and linguists say. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Although robots are coming, Canadians shouldn’t worry about them taking their jobs, according to the Fraser Institute.

In a series of essays released Tuesday, writers said that not only would robots take over new jobs workers can’t imagine today, but that the robots may actually fill in gaps left by retiring baby boomers.

“The growth of technology combined with a shrinking labour force may actually produce a shortage of qualified workers in Canada, rather than the widespread unemployment predicted by doomsayers,” said Fraser Institute senior fellow and essay author Livio Di Matteo.

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Matteo said that baby boomers hitting their mid-60s and looking at retirement now is “contributing to a decrease in overall labour force participation rates.”

In his essay, the Fraser Institute’s Art Carter said there was little reason to believe that robots, or artificial intelligence, would destroy people’s chances at work anymore than it had in the past.

“Industries and jobs come and go,” Carter said.

Before the Industrial Revolution, he said, “almost everyone used to work on farms. Now, hardly anyone does.”

Carter said there is “some preliminary evidence of lower wages and employment in sectors where robots compete directly,” but no large-scale threat to the overall job market.

Carter pointed out that “artificial intelligence has been replacing cognitive tasks without re- placing the need for human work” for some time now. He cited the calculator, which let humans do math more quickly, and hard drives and cloud storage which are an easier storage spot for knowledge than notebooks or the brain.

“The search tools we use to access documents and ideas scattered across these storage media require types of artificial intelligence, too—and that creates opportunities for tech support and information technology consultants,” Carter said.

ALSO READ: Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Just Posted

UPDATE: Taylors Mill Landing fire 50% contained

The cause is believed to be lightning

Know it All: The sights and sounds of summer

Cranbrook Arts he featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook… Continue reading

Kimberley Break and Enter suspects arrested in Cranbrook

A 44 year-old man was held in custody, has five outstanding warrants, say RCMP.

PHOTOS: First Saturday in Kimberley

The Kimberley Arts Council kicked off the summer with First Saturdays this past weekend.

Wildsight hosts weed pull and tell at Marysville Eco Park

Wildsight Kimberley and Cranbrook hosts a number of events through the summer… Continue reading

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Shuswap resident’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Interior Health says the best way to stay healthy is to reduce your exposure to smoke

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read