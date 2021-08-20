Area restriction rescinded for Plumbob Mountain wildfire

Thanks to the recent rain and cooler weather, the BC Wildfire Service says there is no longer a need to restrict public access around the Plumbob Mountain wildfire, and the area restriction they had previously implemented has been rescinded.

The fire is, however, still active and the BC Wildfire Service reminds the public that caution while travelling in the area should still be exercised, and that while the area restriction has been rescinded, officials are still permitted to order anyone to leave the area under the Wildfire Act.

If entering the area, or any area affected by wildfire, be aware that safety hazards, such as damaged and unstable trees or ash pits that can remain hot for some time, may be present.

Nearby communities may continue to see smoke emanating from the fire’s perimeter over the next weeks.

“Smoke appearing from within the fire perimeter and burned material is common; however, smoke that rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported,” The BC Wildfire Service said.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.



