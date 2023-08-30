A view of the Lladnar Creek fire from a playground in Sparwood. Scott Tibballs photo.

A view of the Lladnar Creek fire from a playground in Sparwood. Scott Tibballs photo.

Area restrictions for three Kootenay wildfires rescinded

Lum Creek, Lladnar Creek, Raymond Peak wildfires see decreased activity

The Southeast Fire Centre has rescinded area restrictions for three wildfires in the East Kootenay as of Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Lum Creek wildfire, which started approximately 25 kilometres northeast of Cranbrook, has seen decreased fire behaviour and activity, meaning firefighting personnel no longer need to restrict public access to the area.

The fire is still active, however, and the BC Wildfire reminds the public to always use caution if travelling in the area. Although the area restriction has been rescinded, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act to order anyone to leave the area.

Residents in nearby communities can expect to still see smoke from within the fire’s perimeter for the coming weeks, but while smoke from within the perimeter is normal, any smoke that is emanating from green, unburned fuel, or from outside a fire’s perimeter should immediately be reported.

The area restrictions for the Lladnar Creek wildfire that began west of Sparwood and the Raymond Peak wildfire southeast of Elko have also been rescinded.

It’s important to note that if you are travelling in any area affected by wildfires, you must be aware of significant safety hazards, such as fire-damaged trees that could fall, or ash pits that are hard to detect and can remain hot for long periods of time after the fire has died down.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

To learn more about current wildfire activity, air quality advisories and area restrictions, visit bcwildfire.ca or download the free BC Wildfire app for free on your smartphone.


