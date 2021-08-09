Area restrictions increased on both Bill Nye Mountain and Dewar Creek fire

Crews were able to make progress in increased humidity; hot dry weather returns Tuesday

The BC Wildire Service reports that the Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa received more than 10 mm of rain over Saturday night and Sunday.

Nonetheless the area restriction around the fire was broadened this past weekend.

The increased area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place and to avoid interference with fire control. The fire is currently estimated at 2,990 hectares, the Fire Service says.

This order is currently in effect and will remain in effect until 12:00 noon (PDT) on October 15, 2021, or until rescinded. The order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries described below and outlined in the correlated map:

• Commencing at the junction of the Wildhorse and Brewery Creek road, northwest to junction of Holmes road

• North to 0.3 km on the Grundy road.

• Following Lazy Lake road to junction of Wolf Creek road.

• Northeast following Wolf Creek then southeast following Wolf Creek to Mt Stevens continuing south to the Wildhorse FSR at 23 km mark.

• Following Wildhorse River back to point of commencement.

•Travel on Wildhorse FSR is permitted.

• Access to Lazy Lake Recreation site is prohibited.

Crews were able to make some good progress in the cooler weather over the weekend but a warming and drying trend starts Tuesday with temperatures increasing again as a ridge pushes in, temps reaching the high-20s to mid-30s by Wednesday or Thursday.

Ongoing challenges on the Bill Nye fire include: extreme slopes, heavy concentrations of fuel and poor access

Dewar Creek area restriction increased

An additional increased area restriction has also been put in effect for the Dewar Creek fire 36 kilometres northwest of Kimberley.

• Commencing at 49km Dewar FSR. Following along the height of land to Mt Patrick. North to the St Mary’s Alpine Park Boundary.

• Follow the Parks boundary northwest then north till the boundary turns west towards Wesley Creek.

• The restriction continues west along the park boundary until the height of land east of the St Mary’s River.

• It then turns south along the height of land until Armour Peak, south from Armour Peak following the height of land to Mt Rice along the height of land east back to the point of commencement at 49km Dewar FSR.

Under these Orders and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area, unless the person:

• first receives written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, or

• enters the area only in the course of:

• travelling to or from his or her residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

• travelling to or from private or leased property for the purpose of accessing a secondary or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;

• using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

• travelling as a person acting in an official capacity as defined in s.56 of the Wildfire Act; or

• travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression or enforcement patrol activities.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca or download the BC Wildfire App free for Apple and Android devices.