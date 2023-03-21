Arrest made, majority of stolen items recovered in Encore Brewing theft

Encore Brewing Co. reports $30,000 in stolen tools and equipment that was taken early Tuesday (March 21) morning. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

A 39-year-old Cranbrook man has been arrested and the majority of stolen items recovered following thefts of tools and equipment from Encore Brewing Co. that was reported Tuesday (March 21).

Cranbrook RCMP say the man was arrested late Tuesday, while investigation led to an address on Patterson St. where most of the items were found, however, a bowling lane computer, milk shake machine and several tool batteries remain outstanding.

Charges are pending and the investigation remains ongoing, say police.

Encore Brewing Co. is currently redeveloping the old Juniper Lanes bowling alley into an entertainment centre, keeping some of the bowling lanes while adding other entertainment activities, along with a restaurant and microbrewery.

The company disclosed the thefts, which amounted to approximately $30,000 in tools, equipment and items, through a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious, or has any information about the theft, is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or call CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.