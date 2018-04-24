Osprey by Denis Kleine, photo supplied by David R. Gluns Photography and The City of Nelson

Art goes public thanks to new Trust program

Columbia Basin Trust commits $750,000 to help communities increase public art

(Columbia Basin) – Communities in the Columbia Basin already benefit from spectacular natural surroundings. Now they have the opportunity to enhance their aesthetic values by increasing the presence of public art. This is thanks to a new three-year, $750,000 program from Columbia Basin Trust, called Public Art Grants.

With support from these grants, Basin communities can purchase and install original works of fixed art. These may include artworks like murals, sculptures or mosaics, and must be created by Basin artists. They must be installed in well-travelled spaces that are accessible by all.

The program will enable the public to interact more with art, helping expand the impact of the arts in the region. It will also support and profile Basin artists.

“Public art benefits residents and visitors by creating a vibrant atmosphere,” said Wayne Lundeberg, Columbia Basin Trust Strategic Advisor. “Public art makes our communities more engaging, enhances our economies and adds to quality of life. It also helps communities showcase local Basin-based artists.”

Basin arts councils, local governments and First Nations are eligible to apply. The grant will fund up to

80 per cent of the cost of the artwork and installation, to a maximum of $15,000. The application deadline for this year’s intake is June 28, 2018. Learn more at ourtrust.org/publicart.

This program is the latest way the Trust has addressed its arts and culture strategy, and its arts, culture and heritage strategic priority. The Trust also offers an Arts and Culture Venue Grant which opens for its second intake on April 26 and is continuing its long term commitment to its popular Arts and Culture Program, delivered by the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance. Learn more at ourtrust.org/artscultureheritage.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

Previous story
Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says
Next story
B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Just Posted

Know it All

Weekly entertainment listings

Art goes public thanks to new Trust program

Columbia Basin Trust commits $750,000 to help communities increase public art

Bold Steps for Change: Kimberley Students Celebrate Earth Day

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, the third week of April… Continue reading

Seven deer translocated from Kimberley now in Canal Flats

Biologists continue to track the movement of deer from translocation sites.

Cranbrook vet receives Quilt of Valour

Local Quilts of Valour representative Cindy Postnikoff presented another quilt this week,… Continue reading

Who’s gonna save the world?

A new song from local musicians who are standing up to support change.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Most Read