Arts BC Community Cultural Forum coming to Centre 64

Patricia Huntsman is the facilitator for the Community Cultural Forum at Centre 64.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, The Kimberley Arts Council at Centre 64 in conjunction with Arts BC, will be hosting a Community Cultural Forum.

Christine Besold, Administrator at Centre 64, says that Community Cultural Forums are part of Arts BC’s Knowledge Sharing services to help build the capacity of arts and culture leaders in communities around the province.

“These forums are designed to be day-long professional development programs tailored to [a community’s] arts and culture needs,” said Besold.

The forum takes place from 9a.m. to 4p.m. at a cost of $25. To register, go online to eventbrite.ca.

The facilitator for the Kimberley-based event is Insight Team Member, Patricia Huntsman.

According to Besold, Huntsman is an experienced arts management, cultural planning and communications professional.

“Her British Columbia-based consultancy offers a full roster of arts management, planning and communication services tailored to Building Communities Through Culture,” said Besold. “As a member of a growing field of cultural policy and planning professionals, Patricia is a sought-after and respected voice at the forefront of culture-led economic and community development in Canada.”

Huntsman is currently leading Arts BC’s program development and outreach, including Arts BC’s knowledge sharing services.

Prior to establishing her British Columbia-based consultancy in 2019, she worked nationally and internationally in senior roles in the creative and cultural industries for seventeen years. She is currently leading the Create Victoria Arts and Culture Master Plan, and the City of Maple Ridge’s ten-year Cultural Plan process.

Arts BC is a provincial arts service organization that works to cultivate community cultural development through knowledge-sharing and serving its province-wide network of arts and culture leaders.

Arts BC gives tools and support to excel arts and culture leadership of all types and forms through four core areas: knowledge sharing, membership services, collaborations and partnership services and community cultural development services.

For more information visit kimberleyarts.com or artsbc.org.

