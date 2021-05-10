The city checks turbidity levels in Mark Creek daily.

As freshet picks up, different areas of Kimberley will have clearer water

We are entering the time of year when turbidity in Kimberley’s water supply increases due to river volume increasing because of the freshet. There will be periodic boil water advisories over the next month or so as the upper elevation melt continues.

If you live in the Townsite area, you may notice that your water is already quite brown, while it is still clear in other areas such as Chapman Camp.

Senior Manager of Operations for the City of Kimberley Chris Mummery provided the following explanation.

“Our water quality monitoring equipment reads the water quality at the beginning of the distribution system prior to the first user of the system giving us a baseline for the turbidity in the water.

“The first users of water in the system are in Townsite/Lois Creek area. As the water travels throughout the distribution system the turbidity, in our case primarily fine glacial silt, settles out of the water into the pipe network. The further along the system the water flows, the clearer the water becomes, hence why Chapman Camp and Lower Blarchmont may see less turbidity in their water. The remaining discoloration can be tannins in the water or simply glacial silt that is just to fine to settle out.

“Our turbidity readings are always taken at the location that will give us the worst case scenario and the water clarity improves as it travels through the system as fare as turbidity and colouration goes.”

The city tests turbidity every day through the freshet and you can find the daily reading here.


The higher elevation melt is getting underway as rivers such as Mark Creek in Kimberley are running faster. Paul Rodgers file
