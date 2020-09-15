Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media before the first day of a Liberal cabinet retreat in Ottawa, Monday Sept. 14, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will be taking action to counter what he described as the unjust tariffs that the U.S. has placed on Canadian aluminum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

At 11th hour, U.S. abruptly reverses course, lifts tariffs on Canadian aluminum

U.S. imposed the tariffs last month at the request of two American manufacturers

The United States is standing down in its tariff dispute with Canada and lifting a 10 per cent levy on aluminum imported from north of the border.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative says it will lift the tariffs retroactive to Sept. 1 because it expects Canadian exports to “normalize” over the remainder of the year.

In a statement, the USTR says it will continue to monitor trade in aluminum and reimpose the tariff if levels spike unexpectedly.

The sudden about-face comes just hours before the federal Liberal government was expected to announce a suite of countermeasures in retaliation for the tariffs.

The government had already issued a list of possible products on the target list, including beverage cans, washing machines and golf clubs.

The U.S. imposed the tariffs last month at the request of two American manufacturers, prompting an outcry from Canadian producers.

READ MORE: Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Tariffs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Moe asks Trudeau to make oil and gas commitment in upcoming throne speech

Just Posted

Another strong month for East and West Kootenay real estate sales

August numbers report a total of 426 residential unit sales recorded by the Multiple Listing Service in August, a rise of 33.5 per cent from the previous year.

Panoramic sign taken from Rails to Trails

Sign went missing last week

40th annual Terry Fox Run this Sunday in Kimberley

Runners are asked to enter the course at different points and observe social distancing

Cranbrook RCMP investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 55-year-old man

One person is currently in police custody

Seventh Annual Harvest Party at Kimberley Community Garden

Sunday, September 20

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Kootenay Regional Districts win 2020 Sustainable Communities Award

The award recognizes the Accelerate Kootenays project

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

The man plead guilty to charges at Terrace Provincial Court

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

Most Read