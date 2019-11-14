People wait for students and updates outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

At least three people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a Southern California high school and a search was underway for the gunman, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

“If you live in neighbourhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911,” the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station tweeted.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports and advised those nearby to follow the advice of law enforcement and first responders.

There were three confirmed patients with injuries, and it was not immediately clear if they were gunshot wounds or other types of injuries, fire spokesman Christopher Thomas said.

Initial reports of at least six injured were likely due to duplicate reports, he said.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.

One patient was flown to a hospital and two others were transported by ambulance, Thomas said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Just Posted

Deer feeding, materials left on boulevards an issue for Kimberley bylaw

Council is reminding residents not to feed deer, leave materials off of boulevards, and clean up after their pets.

Explore the St. Mary Valley at Nature Park meeting

The annual general meeting of the Kimberley Nature Park Society on Nov.… Continue reading

Jazz vocalist Andrea Superstein’s “Worlds Apart” tour comes to Studio 64 in Kimberley

The vocalist that music critic Tom Harrison described as “redefining jazz” comes… Continue reading

City of Kimberley answers questions about asset sales

The recent decision by Kimberley City Council to sell off recreational assets,… Continue reading

Kimberley Pipe Band ceilidh a great success

Fundraising event sold out

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Adoption centre closes despite effort to save it; B.C. left with two agencies

Choices Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling in Victoria was set to close in April

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to meet with Trudeau today to discuss throne speech

Top ask will be for Liberal support for the immediate creation of a national universal pharmacare program

B.C. set to announce changes around youth vaping, regulations

Move will involved education, tightening access, working with partners and pressuring the federal government

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Vancouver Island soap company releases Lucky Lager beer soap

Beer-infused olive oil soap comes out just in time for holiday shopping

Most Read