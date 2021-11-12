(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Atmospheric river bringing rain and snow to southern B.C.

Expect rain on the coast, and snow as system heads east

The latest in a series of weather events is predicted to lash parts of British Columbia.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of the south coast and southern Interior.

The statements for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast say rainfall amounts of 75 to 120 millimetres is on the way Saturday evening and will continue through to Monday.

This is the second so-called atmospheric river to sweep over B.C. in the last four weeks and it’s expected to arrive as snow in the Boundary region, East and West Columbia, Kootenay Lake and the West Kootenay.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate before ending on Sunday morning in those regions.

The weather office says the freezing level will rise in areas expecting heavy rain and that combined with melting snow can result in high stream levels and flooding.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coquihalla re-opens after multiple spun out vehicles, jacknifed semis close snowy highway

StormWeather

Previous story
B.C. partners with Lions football team to tackle racism in schools
Next story
Subtype of COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in Western Canada: health officials

Just Posted

x
City of Kimberley adopts short term rental bylaw

The first Ugly Sweater Run in 2019. Bulletin file
Kimberley’s Ugly Sweater Run returns November 21

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
MLA Clovechok will not endorse a BC Liberal leadership candidate at this time

Wall of Honour vandalized on Nov. 11, 2021 in Cranbrook, B.C. (Reddit photo)
Wall of Honour for veterans vandalized with COVID-19 graffiti on Remembrance Day in Cranbrook