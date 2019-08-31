A photo taken on the morning of August 26, 2019 at the entrance road to Forest Crowne. (Carolyn Grant file)

Autopsy confirms ‘criminality’ in Kimberley homicide investigation

Police still asking the public to contact authorities if they have any information

An autopsy completed Friday confirms ‘criminality’ in the death of a 38-year-old woman in Kimberley at the centre of a homicide investigation, according to RCMP.

“The preliminary results of the autopsy support our belief that the woman’s death was the result of criminality,” states Sgt. Steven Rigby of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. “To protect the integrity of the investigation no further details of her death will be released.”

Authorities are not releasing the woman’s identity out of respect for her family’s privacy.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, police responded to a call 10 kilometres east of Kimberley, arriving to an unresponsive woman. Despite life-saving efforts from RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man initially taken into custody was released after consultation with the B.C. Prosecution Service.

RCMP have put out the call for any witnesses in the Forest Crowne subdivision between Kimberley and Marysville who were in the area between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, Aug. 25th.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit encourages anyone with information about this death, and has not yet spoken to the police to call the SED MCU tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is heading up the investigation with support from Cranbrook General Duty and General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification, Police Dog Services and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Unit (drone).

