North Coast experienced a power outage on March 1. (BC Hydro map)

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

After an avalanche knocked out the City of Prince Rupert’s power, the coastal community and nearby Port Edward are relying on a backup generator for all of their electricity. An avalanche approximately 45km west of Terrace damaged a transmission tower on the south shore of the Skeena River, putting 8,000 customers in that dark for an hour on March 1.

The communities will remain on the backup generator until BC Hydro fixes the main transmitter.

Customers should note that clocks will run approximately 18 seconds faster per hour while the gas-fired service is active.

BC Hydro listed five outages which started at 12:16 p.m. when the transmission line serving the two communities went out of service.

Crews were dispatched to start up the Prince Rupert Gas Plant and begin bringing customers back online, said Dave Mosure, northern community relations for BC Hydro. Helicopter patrols were initiated to discover the cause of the event.

By 1:10 p.m. all residential and commercial customers were back on, and by 1:22 p.m. all remaining industrial customers were fully restored.

“This is a coordinated effort given the size of the load involved,” Mosure said in an email.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crews have not closed Highway 16 for avalanche control as mentioned earlier.
Previous story
Even the RCMP get scam calls
Next story
Kimberley Fire Department to test emergency siren on Monday

Just Posted

Dynamiters Game Five; an overtime win

The Kimberley Dynamiters used the home crowd to their advantage to secure… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department to test emergency siren on Monday

CAROLYN GRANT If you hear a very loud siren on Monday morning… Continue reading

Even the RCMP get scam calls

CRA calls Kimberley RMCMP; says they owe back taxes

City of Kimberley to improve access to Civic Centre

COREY BULLOCK An agreement between the City of Kimberley and the Minister… Continue reading

Snow expected over weekend

Mainroad East Kootenay has issued the following weather advisory: We are expecting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Richmond RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Most Read