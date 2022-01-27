Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

B.C. announces $4.2M to expand free, low-cost counselling services at 49 organizations

Funding will enable services to continue until March 31, 2023

The province has announced $4.2 million in funding for low-cost or free counselling options in communities across B.C.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said that the money will go to 49 already existing community counselling organizations, with a focus on rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The funding will allow those organizations to continue low-cost or free counselling until March 31, 2023.

“Community counselling recognizes the ways that housing food security, employment, migration, history, language, all affect a person’s mental health,” Malcolmson said during the funding announcement Thursday (Jan. 27). “We know that counsellors and these organizations connect people together with those services and supports that includes housing, employment, insurance, addiction treatment, even coming to appointments with them.”

Malcolmson said that previous community counselling funding has given nearly 25,000 people access to counselling services, with some organizations seeing a 20 per cent increase in clients coming in.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Previous story
Bodies of family from India trying to cross into U.S. by foot identified
Next story
Hundreds of COVID-19 cases identified in Cranbrook this month: BC CDC

Just Posted

Kootenay COVID-19 numbers between Jan. 16-22, per the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Hundreds of COVID-19 cases identified in Cranbrook this month: BC CDC

One conservation method would be to limit lawn and garden watering to twice a week rather than even odd days. Black Press file.
City of Kimberley looking to update water conservation plan

Executive Chef Rusty and Brewer Jordon recently took part in the Lake Louise Invitational Ice Carving competition, bringing home the People’s Choice Award last weekend. (Heid Out/Facebook file)
Heid Out chef, brewer bring home people’s choice award at Lake Louise ice carving competition

The Cranbrook Disc Golf Club's winter putting league is back in a new venue, New Dawn Place, Cranbrook's indoor sports dome. Paul Rodgers photo.
Cranbrook disc golf club’s winter putting league finds new home in soccer dome