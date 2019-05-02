Richard Desautel (centre) was originally charged under the Wildlife Act with hunting without a licence and hunting big game while not a resident of B.C. after he shot and killed an elk near Castlegar in 2010. (Bill Metcalfe/Black Press Media)

Indigenous man has right to hunt after shooting elk without a licence in B.C.: court

Richard Desautel was originally charged under the Wildlife Act with hunting without a licence

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has upheld an American Indigenous man’s rights to hunt in Canada because his ancestors traditionally did so.

Richard Desautel was originally charged under the Wildlife Act with hunting without a licence and hunting big game while not a resident of B.C. after he shot and killed an elk near Castlegar in 2010.

READ MORE: B.C. appeals Sinixt hunting case again

Desautel, a member of the Lakes Tribe in Washington state, argued in provincial court that he was exercising his constitutional right to hunt for ceremonial purposes.

The Lakes Tribe was described in court as a “successor group” to the Sinixt people, who lived, hunted and gathered in B.C.’s Kootenay region prior to first contact with European settlers.

The B.C. Supreme Court confirmed his right in 2017 and the Appeal Court re-affirmed it in a ruling released today.

In dismissing the Crown’s appeal, Justice Daphne Smith says hunting in what is now British Columbia was a central and significant part of the Sinixt’s distinctive culture before European contact and remains integral to the Lakes Tribe.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries
Next story
Fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Just Posted

Kimberley photographer wins 2nd in national competition

Dunja Bond came in second place in the Canada-wide portrait competition.

Murder charge dropped in fatal stabbing

Crown initiated a stay of proceedings on Monday at the Cranbrook Law Courts

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Kimberley Elks donate to Youth Centre

The Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 recently made a $1,000 donation to the… Continue reading

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.… Continue reading

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

Indigenous man has right to hunt after shooting elk without a licence in B.C.: court

Richard Desautel was originally charged under the Wildlife Act with hunting without a licence

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Fernie’s Emily Brydon inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Olympic skier credits community of Fernie in Sports Hall of Fame honour

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Most Read