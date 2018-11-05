B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

British Columbia’s attorney general says new rules to fight money laundering at provincial casinos will apply universally.

David Eby says he can’t comment on private issues that occur in casinos, but stresses there are no exceptions to rules requiring gamblers to disclose sources of cash deposits of more than $10,000.

RELATED: Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Canadian superstar singer Drake posted on his Instagram over the weekend that he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino while he was in the city for two concerts.

Drake’s post says he believes he was following the rules and raises concerns about racial profiling at the casino.

Parq Vancouver says in statements it stands against racism of any kind and always follows provincial rules.

Eby didn’t name Drake during his comments, but says new rules to verify sources of cash at casinos have sharply cut suspicious gambling transactions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
Next story
B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Just Posted

RDEK preparing closure plan for Kimberley landfill

Landfill has been closed since 1999

Dynamiters riding six game winning streak

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters are one of the hottest teams in… Continue reading

New Kootenay-focused investment fund seeks members

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities

Industry Training Authority connects apprentices, employers

The Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair will be in Cranbrook on Nov. 15

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Halloween parade at McKim

Every year on Oct. 31, students at McKim gather in the gynmasium… Continue reading

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

Most Read