Flair Air starts its Kelowna-Vancouver flights today.—Image: Flair Air

B.C.-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

Canada’s only operating low-fare airline is expanding its route network that will more than double its flight service, offering affordable airfares.

Kelowna-based Flair Airlines will begin flying from Halifax, Saskatoon, Calgary, Prince George, and Victoria on June 15.

Earlier growth projections have been realized with this announcement by the airline, with seven aircraft in scheduled service.

“This is a very exciting announcement for Flair and Canadians,” said Flair Airlines CEO Jim Scott. “Every time we enter a market, Canadians benefit significantly as airfare drops almost immediately by more than 20 per cent on the routes we serve.

“This schedule is a clear indication that the demand for low-fare flying is strong, and we are proud to be the airline that initiated and sparked this movement across the country.”

Flair Airlines currently operates 90 flights per week. As of June 15, Flair will operate 208 flights per week, with increased direct, one stop and connectivity throughout its network.

Schedule highlights (new directs):

  • Toronto to: Halifax;
  • Winnipeg to: Calgary, Vancouver;
  • Saskatoon to: Edmonton;
  • Calgary to: Vancouver, Winnipeg;
  • Edmonton to: Saskatoon, Prince George, Victoria;
  • Prince George to: Vancouver, Edmonton;
  • Vancouver to: Prince George;
  • Victoria to: Edmonton.

Tickets are now on sale for the summer at www.flairair.ca.

