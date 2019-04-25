(NUTRL Vodka/Instagram)

B.C.-based vodka maker apologizes for posting photo of teen with drink

NUTRL Vodka said they will ask for ID to confirm age before reposting photos on social media

A B.C.-based vodka company says it’s changing what it posts on social media, after it shared a customer’s photo of an underage drinker.

In an apology posted on Instagram, NUTRL Vodka said from now on, staff will only share photos sent via social media platforms of customers who are 25 or older.

The company, based out of Delta, is distills sugar-free, carb-free vodka soda drinks.

“It means you have to look at least 25 (or show ID proving your age, just like the liquor store!) if you want a pic shared on our social,” the company wrote.

The company said it only recently found out a photo of a 16-year-old boy holding one of their drinks had been posted to their social media sometime last year. The photo has since been taken down.

Although legal drinking age is 19 in B.C., the BC Liquor Board recommends the 25-year-old threshold.

The company’s new policy was generally welcomed by most of its followers, who have been using the hashtag #goodcall.

