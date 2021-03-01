Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)

B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

If you don’t have your own car, or your destination isn’t within walking distance, it’s been hard to figure out how to get their safely.

While public transit agencies have made improvements to decrease transmission aboard trains and buses, those who rely on carpooling or ride-sharing to get to work and other essential appointments have been left in the lurch.

On Sunday (Feb. 28), the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) released a guide on how to carpool or ride-share safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC, the driver and passengers should complete COVID self-checks prior to getting into the vehicle, and to not ride if they are experiencing any symptoms, have recently travelled outside of Canada or are self-isolating due to government rules.

Riders and drivers should also spread out as much as possible in the vehicle, wear their masks and travel with the same group of people each time. Rotating different people in and out could increase how many people are exposed.

While in the car, windows should be kept open to increase air circulation and the vehicle’s ventilation should be set to bring in fresh air, not just recirculate the air inside the car. It’s also best to avoid eating or drinking.

Aside from that, the CDC said it’s important clean high contact areas regularly and to sanitize your hands before and after the trip.

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
