The Comox Valley RCMP responded to a concerning report involving a young child who became sick after ingesting cannabis-infused gummy bear candies. (Pixabay)

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

  • Oct. 5, 2018 12:25 p.m.
  • News

A young child in B.C. was airlifted to hospital after police say they became sick from eating cannabis-infused gummy bear candies.

Police in Comox launched an investigation after discovering the child’s parents brought her to a local hospital on Vancouver Island after she displayed signs of medical distress. The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she discovered some discarded candies and then ate an unknown number of them.

The child was airlifted to another hospital to receive further medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. The parents acted quickly in seeking immediate medical treatment for their child and are co-operating with investigators.

“This is a very unfortunate situation that brings to light the dangers of cannabis-infused edibles – specifically those that resemble candy,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“These are products that need to be treated with the same care and control that we treat our prescription drugs with.”

Police would like to remind the public that cannabis is a drug which could be toxic to children. If you suspect a child accidentally ingested any drug, call 911 right away.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cat recovering, loses eye after shot 9 times with pellet gun
Next story
Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Just Posted

Kimberley Mayor headed to China with Purcell International Education

Mayor Don McCormick and Duncan MacLeod of PIE seeking funds for full-time international school.

Kimberley City Council approves financial plan amendments

First, second and third reading have been given to five different amendments to the financial plan.

‘Twisted sisters’ reunite in Kimberley after 45 years

European friends who met in Kimberley 45 years ago return to their meeting place.

Earth’s Own Naturals donates $1,200 to Kimberley Loan Cupboard

The local business has saved up funds from membership fees to give back to the community.

Youth to benefit from continued support

Columbia Basin Trust renews Basin Youth Network for three years with $5 million.

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

111 cats surrendered by one person to BC SPCA

A total of 111 cats and kittens came in from the same owner, who surrendered 64 just two weeks ago

B.C. cat recovering, loses eye after shot 9 times with pellet gun

Owner says Chocolate likely won’t regain sight in other eye due to concussion sustained in incident

Most Read