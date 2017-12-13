B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

More than 1,000 children children are still waiting to be adopted, new report shows

Despite an increase in funding, B.C.’s Representative for Children and Youth says the Ministry of Children and Family Development is lagging far behind its annual goal for adoption placements of children and youth.

From March to September of 2017, 84 children and youth were placed in their permanent homes, children’s watchdog Bernard Richard detailed in its newest report Wednesday.

That means 1,003 children are still waiting to be adopted, the report shows.

At the current pace, adoption placements for 2017/18 year are at risk of falling well short of the 362 children placed for adoption last year.

The report also notes a particularly significant drop-off when it comes to the adoption of Indigenous children in the province. As of Sept. 30, only 16 Aboriginal children have been placed for adoption, compared to 40 by the same time last year, and 55 in 2015.

Of those 16 children who were placed for adoption, four were placed in Aboriginal homes, the report shows.

“This is of particular concern to the representative as it is contrary to existing policy and standards that call for placement of Indigenous children and youth in Indigenous homes,” the report reads.

“The lack of permanency for Indigenous children and youth is particularly troubling when one considers that Indigenous children and youth comprise 64 per cent of all children and youth in care in B.C.”

The declining numbers come despite increases to the ministry’s budget for adoptions and permanency.

The ministry has committed $31.2 million to adoption and permanency planning in 2017/18.

More to come.