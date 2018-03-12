A horse-drawn carriage is seen in Victoria on Thursday, March 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

One B.C. city is looking at new regulations for a popular component of its bustling tourist sector.

Victoria councillors are considering tightening city regulations governing horse-drawn carriage tours as part of proposed wholesale changes to its animal control bylaw.

The changes include ensuring individual horses display identification numbers and health records to allow for improved animal monitoring by city licensing officers and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Councillors will debate the bylaw amendments Thursday after a meeting last week was extended due to public interest.

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe says the city wants to keep better track of the horses, while another council member has suggested the carriage tours no longer belong in the city.

Horse-drawn carriage tours of downtown Victoria’s scenic Inner Harbour and bucolic Beacon Hill Park are popular tourism attractions, but they have often been dogged by animal rights proponents who oppose the tours.

Council is also considering renaming the current regulation to the animal responsibility bylaw, which will prohibit the sale of dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and rabbits at pet stores.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party
Next story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Just Posted

College of the Rockies to Offer Cannabis Retail Specialist Training

College of the Rockies’ is responding to the anticipated 2018 legalization of… Continue reading

Alana Ramsay places third in super-G at Paralympic Games

Ramsay grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Dynamiters lose game 4 to Columbia Valley

Game Five tonight at Civic Centre

Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group plans for 2018

Kimberley, BC/ Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group (KRRG) continues to focus on finding… Continue reading

The great Amos Garrett with Julian Kerr Live at Studio 64

Keith Nicholas, chair of the Live at Studio 64 committee, has booked… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

B.C. millennials see sharp uptick in voter turnout: Elections BC

The 2017 election cost $4.6 million more than the prior one

Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault

Master Seaman Daniel Cooper had pleaded not guilty to the charges aboard the HMCS Athabaskan

One dead after rock crashes through Okanagan home

A rock came down the hill and crashed through a wall, killing one person near Okanagan Falls

UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Aerial search of south face of Mendenhall Towers reveals no clues

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Most Read