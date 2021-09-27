A mobile COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Co-op Food Store parking lot in Vanderhoof, Thursday, Sept. 16. Vanderhoof and other Northern Health communities have seen higher infection rates and lower vaccination than in urban B.C. (Four Rivers Co-operative Facebook photo)

B.C. confirms 2,239 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 18 deaths

5 new health-care outbreaks, 5 more declared over

B.C. public health teams recorded 876 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 657 on Saturday and 706 more on Monday, and 18 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend.

Five of the deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, six in Vancouver Coastal, three each in Fraser Health and Island Health, and one in Northern Health where hospitals have been under pressure to cope. As of Sept. 27 there are 303 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infection, down from 319 on Friday, with 141 in intensive care, down from 149 over the three days.

There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at The Residence in Mission, Hallmark on the Lake in Abbotsford, Maple Ridge Christian School, Magnolia Gardens in Langley and Cooper Place assisted living in Vancouver’s downtown east side. Five outbreaks have been declared over at Chilliwack General Hospital, Northcrest Care Centre in Delta, and Spring Valley Care Centre, Sun Pointe Village and David Lloyd Jones Home in Kelowna.

As of Sept. 27, 87.7% (4,064,859) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80.5% (3,729,606) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Alberta doctors raise alarm on COVID-19 intensive care

RELATED: B.C.’s hand-written vaccination cards no longer valid

New and active cases Sept. 25-27 are:

• 857 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,218 active

• 256 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 843 active

• 525 new cases in Interior Health, 1,159 active

• 358 new cases in Northern Health, 1,165 active

• 230 new cases in Island Health, 657 active

• 13 new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 56 active

