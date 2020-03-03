FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

A man in his 50s has been identified as B.C.’s ninth case of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Henry said the man is living in the Fraser Health area and just recently returned from a trip to Iran. This brings Canada’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 30.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 1,012 individuals and 1,425 samples tested as of Friday.

Henry said anyone planning to travel should check federal travel advisories and possibly postpone travel, especially to places seeing outbreaks of COVID-19. Currently, Canadians are being advised against non-essential travel to China, northern Italy and Iran. Less severe travel advisories are also in place for Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

“There may not be access to things like healthcare in the place you’re going if they have an outbreak of COVID-19,” Henry said.

“What is your tolerance for being caught in a quarantine in another country?”

Travel in Canada and North America is largely safe, Henry said, but notes people should make sure to take standard precautions like washing their hands, coughing into your sleeve and staying away from others if you’re sick.

READ MORE: Washington state coronavirus that killed 6 not yet showing up in B.C.

READ MORE: ‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Colville schools close a second day on coronavirus fears
Next story
Skiers rejoice: warm spell to be interrupted by cold front, snow this weekend

Just Posted

Skiers rejoice: warm spell to be interrupted by cold front, snow this weekend

With temperatures reaching as high as 9C in Kimberley and up to… Continue reading

Colville schools close a second day on coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

Kimberley Dynamiters take 2-1 series lead

The Kimberley Dynamiters took a 2-1 lead in their opening round playoff… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department, College of the Rockies graduate Fire Services Training class

College of the Rockies’ Kimberley campus held their annual completion ceremony for… Continue reading

School officials close Colville schools amid coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

WATCH: The week in review: Feb. 28

WATCH: Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook Interior Health is warning… Continue reading

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

UPDATE: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

The disaster affected voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states

Most Read