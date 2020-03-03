B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man in his 50s has been identified as B.C.’s ninth case of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Henry said the man is living in the Fraser Health area and just recently returned from a trip to Iran. This brings Canada’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 30.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 1,012 individuals and 1,425 samples tested as of Friday.

Henry said anyone planning to travel should check federal travel advisories and possibly postpone travel, especially to places seeing outbreaks of COVID-19. Currently, Canadians are being advised against non-essential travel to China, northern Italy and Iran. Less severe travel advisories are also in place for Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

“There may not be access to things like healthcare in the place you’re going if they have an outbreak of COVID-19,” Henry said.

“What is your tolerance for being caught in a quarantine in another country?”

Travel in Canada and North America is largely safe, Henry said, but notes people should make sure to take standard precautions like washing their hands, coughing into your sleeve and staying away from others if you’re sick.

Henry says the only way to be sure is to get tested for COVID-19.

But regardless of if you think it's a cold or flu or COVID-19: "Stay away from others when you're sick."@BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) March 3, 2020

READ MORE: Washington state coronavirus that killed 6 not yet showing up in B.C.

READ MORE: ‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus