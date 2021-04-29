Administering naloxone to a person experiencing a benzo-related overdose event won't help. Naloxone is used to neutralize opioids. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)

B.C. Coroners Service reports 158 overdose deaths in March

The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting 158 deaths due to illicit drug toxicity for the month of March, as overdose deaths rose to 498 since the beginning of the year across the province.

It’s the highest three-month total starting from the beginning of a calendar year in over a decade of recorded data, and is a 41 per cent increase from the same month last year.

The East Kootenay health area reported one death in March, for a total of four in the first quarter of the year.

Across Interior Health, the B.C. Coroners Service reported 77 overdose-related deaths in the same time frame.

“Stigma and criminalization are driving people to use alone, and the pandemic is pushing people further into isolation,” said Shelia Malcomson, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, in a statement. “The illicit drug supply has become dramatically more toxic and, tragically, more lethal. The effects of two public health emergencies have taken an immense toll. People and communities are hurting, and we will do more to stop this terrible surge of overdose deaths.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two-year action plan to guide College of the Rockies post-pandemic
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Kimberley Search and Rescue president Peter Reid wants the public to understand that they will not be faced with a bill if they need to be rescued, so get the call to 911 in as soon as possible. Photo courtesy Kimberley Search and Rescue Facebook.
Waiting to call 911 for fear of incurring fee can be ‘catastrophic’: Kimberley SAR

Call for help right away in an emergency and know you’ll never be charged

Administering naloxone to a person experiencing a benzo-related overdose event won't help. Naloxone is used to neutralize opioids. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
B.C. Coroners Service reports 158 overdose deaths in March

The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting 158 deaths due to illicit drug… Continue reading

West Kootenay Fire Departments have been busy lately. Photo: Crescent Valley Fire Department
String of wildland fires has Kootenay fire chiefs urging caution

There have been a number of rural wildland fires across the region recently

College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt unveils the institution’s new Two-Year Action Plan. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.
Two-year action plan to guide College of the Rockies post-pandemic

The College of the Rockies has formally unveiled a two-year action plan… Continue reading

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

Most Read