B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Laughter erupted in a Princeton, B.C. court when a man offered to track down an accused through social media.

The man – who faces charges on a separate matter – interrupted proceedings last Thursday to say he could possibly locate the missing defendant.

He pulled out his phone.

“I can see if he’s online, on Facebook if you want.”

Lukas Veit was to appear on charges of driving while prohibited and uttering threats, but had not attended the morning session.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk, who was visibly taken aback by the offer, shook her head and then said: “Sure, go ahead…You can’t hide from the court.”

After Veit was contacted through Facebook the man then handed his phone to duty counsel.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn
Next story
Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Just Posted

Benjamin Circus headed to Kimberley

The Great Benjamin Circus is coming to the Kimberley Civic Centre on… Continue reading

RCMP warn of CRA scams

Callers re often threatened with jail or deportation

MLA Report

Quarterly report from MLA Doug Clovechok

Kimberley will go the distance with cardboard boats

For the Bulletin Time to save your cardboard and unroll your duct… Continue reading

Jean Minifie named Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi chapter

The Beta Sigma Phi chapter held a dinner on Tuesday, April 17… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Most Read