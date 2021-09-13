A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect, one dose required in many settings

Card not required at grocery and liquor stores, pharmacies, retail stores, and more

British Columbia’s COVID-19 vaccine card system is now in effect as the province aims to curtail cases and hospitalizations in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Anyone who wants to access a range of non-essential indoor settings must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine, with a second shot required by Oct. 24.

The digital or paper vaccine card is required at settings such as ticketed sports events, concerts, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos, gyms and movie theatres.

The card will not be required at grocery and liquor stores, pharmacies, fast food restaurants, salons, hotels, banks, retail stores, food banks and shelters.

Showing proof of vaccination is not required to vote in the Sept. 20 federal election.

The province says the system is in place until Jan. 31, 2022 and could be extended.

The vaccine card has spurred protests, including outside hospitals in B.C.

While some in the business community have expressed concern that would-be patrons who are upset about the vaccine card could threaten the safety of staff, Premier John Horgan has told businesses to call law enforcement if necessary.

Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have also introduced vaccine passport programs.

The most recent update from the B.C. government showed almost 79 per cent of eligible residents over the age of 12 had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 86 per cent had received at least one shot.

There were 5,850 active COVID-19 infections across the province on Friday, the last day for which figures were available.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
Next story
46 cases of new COVID-19 Mu variant detected in B.C. so far

Just Posted

Tenise Marie will play Whiskey Jack's in Kimberley on September 25, 2021. Photo submitted
Whiskey Jack’s in Kimberley to present live music

The Kootenay-Columbia candidates are now live in Black Press’ candidate forum. (Contributed)
REWATCH: Kootenay-Columbia candidates vye for your vote

Advance polling is open at the Seniors Centre in Cranbrook over the next four days. Trevor Crawley photo.
Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate issues during virtual forum

Marie-Christine Cadieux and her daughter Eliana on the first day of school at Kimberley's new French school. Paul Rodgers photo.
First week of classes at Kimberley’s new French school