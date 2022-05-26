B.C. COVID hospitalizations under 500 for the first time since April

473 people are in hospital, 42 of whom are in ICU

A registered nurse takes a moment to look outside while attending to a ventilated COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. British Columbia has announced a new program aimed at helping internationally trained nurses get registered and licensed faster through financial support that could save them thousands of dollars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. are continuing to trend downward.

The BCCDC is reporting 473 individuals currently in hospital with COVID-19, 42 of whom are in ICU. This is the first time hospitalizations have been below 500 since April.

Not everyone in hospital with COVID-19 is there because of complications from the virus.

From May 15 to May 21, 1,358 new infections were reported. However, the data only includes PCR confirmed cases and access to PCR testing is limited for much of the general public. According to the BCCDC’s COVID-19 dashboard, 22,210 tests were conducted this week. Positive cases recorded on rapid antigen tests are not included in the BCCDC’s weekly reporting.

The BCCDC also reported 42 deaths in the same time period. B.C. records COVID-19 deaths based on 30-day all-cause mortality, meaning anyone who died within 30-days of a positive COVID-19 test is included in the data regardless of their cause of death. Numbers are updated retroactively.

Last week’s report indicated 59 people died from May 8 to May 14, however the most recent report was revised to show 86 people died in that time period. For the week of May 1 to May 7, the BCCDC also lists 86 fatalities. That number was also revised from an initial count of 59.

