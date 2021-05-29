B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

The government of B.C. has created a buzz by proclaiming May 29 as the day of the honey bee.

Lana Popham, the minister of agriculture, food and fisheries, said that the creatures are an integral part of B.C.’s food system and biodiversity.

According to Popham, bees in B.C. produced over 1.7 million kilograms of honey in 2019. Popham commended local beekeepers for their hard work and care for their insects, as well as their contributions to the economy.

Popham said the government is partnering with the BC Honey Producers Association to support a new Bee Tech Transfer program with $525,000 over the next three years. She said the program will help deliver education and applied research to over 3,600 beekeepers in B.C.

This latest funding will also be supporting the conversion of 40 acres (0.16 square kilometers) of pasture into bee forage in the Okanagan.

“On this day of the honey bee, I encourage you to take a moment and look at the ways honey bees contribute to your daily lives,” said Popham. “You can enjoy some local honey, join a neighbourhood naturalist group that supports bee habitat or add bee-friendly plants to your garden or balcony — all these actions make a difference.”

