B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

A driver who had apparently fallen asleep at the wheel on a Chilliwack road was busted for heroin possession last week.

According to the Chilliwack RCMP, on April 17 a patrolling general duty officer noticed the driver of an automobile had nodded off while stopped in the 45000-block of Hocking Avenue.

The 29-year-old man from Vancouver behind the wheel and two passengers were quickly taken into custody by the officer.

Drugs believed to be heroin and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking were seized by police during the arrest.

The three individuals were later released from custody by police.

“An alert officer was responsible for the removal of drugs and potentially an impaired driver from the street,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Police will be submitting all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of Control Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) charges against the driver.”

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

• RELATED: Drugs and guns seized by Chilliwack Mounties in complex case

• RELATED: B.C. moves to make seizure of drug dealers’ assets easier

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids
Next story
Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

Just Posted

Kimberley organizations receive funding through CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

Close to 40 organizations benefit from over $100K allocated to City of Kimberley.

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Kootenays

Up to 10 centimetres expected over the next two days, Environment Canada said

Kimberley water fees will remain the same, sewer fees will rise

Kimberley City Council gave first, second and third readings to the 2019… Continue reading

Development permit goes through for vacant lot in Marysville

The previous building was demolished after a fire in 2008.

Kimberley Trails Society hopes to secure grant funding for new ‘Matthew Creek Connector Trail’

The City of Kimberley has submitted a letter of support for the Society.

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Feds announce Indigenous inclusion in Columbia River Treaty talks

Indigenous Nations had earlier protested their exclusion from negotiations last year

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Most Read