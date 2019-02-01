B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

An Abbotsford driver was ticketed earlier this week for travelling 102 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place on Wednesday at about 2:45 p.m., when traffic officers were doing enforcement outside of Aberdeen Elementary at 2975 Bradner Rd.

Here’s the clincher: The speeder, a woman in her 40s, was clocked as children were leaving school and several school buses were in the immediate area.

The driver was ticketed $483 and had her van impounded for seven days.

The Abbotsford Police Department tweeted about the incident and provided a link to an article on the ICBC website, which states that, every year, 380 children in B.C. are injured in crashes while walking or cycling, and six are killed.

In school and playground zones, 86 children are injured every year, according to the article.

Last year, 7,900 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones.

The article also provides a tip sheet for parents to review with their children.

RELATED: Serial speeder clocked going 138 km/hr in 90 zone

RELATED: 70% of B.C. residents support using red-light cameras to snag speeders: survey

Previous story
B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study
Next story
MP Wayne Stetski asks what happened to Liberals promised funding for rural bus service gaps

Just Posted

MP Wayne Stetski asks what happened to Liberals promised funding for rural bus service gaps

OTTAWA—Today in the House of Commons, NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay—Columbia… Continue reading

City of Kimberley’s five year capital plan

The City of Kimberley has several major projects included in the 2019-2023… Continue reading

City looking for grant funding for emergency preparedness equipment

The City of Kimberley is asking the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Kimberley FOCUS hands out its 50th $500 donation

Kimberley FOCUS recently handed out the 50th $500 donation since 2015. This… Continue reading

International Fly Fishing Film Festival Headed to Kimberley

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is once again coming to Kimberley’s… Continue reading

Kimberley Guild of Fibre Artists celebrates 35 years

Tucked away in the basement at Centre 64 may be one of… Continue reading

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Memorial plaques still available for Kimberley Veterans Park

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

Most Read