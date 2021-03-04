Ravi Kahlon is shown in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ravi Kahlon is shown in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. eases requirements, extends deadline for small business recovery grants

Businesses must now show a 30 per cent drop in revenue in any one month compared to the year before

The B.C. government has eased the eligibility requirements for small and medium-sized businesses applying for funds under its $345-million pandemic recovery grant program.

The province has also extended the deadline for businesses to apply from the end of this month to Aug. 31, or until all the money has been spent.

Businesses with up to 149 employees must now show a 30 per cent drop in revenue in any one month between March 2020 and the time of application compared with the same time period during the year before.

The grant program previously required businesses to show a 70 per cent drop at some point during March or April last year, plus additional revenue losses of 30 to 50 per cent from May 2020 until their application.

Ravi Rahlon, the minister of jobs and economic recovery, says the province has been “nimble” with the program and the changes directly follow feedback from the business community.

He says about $55 million has been distributed through the program so far and influx of applications hasn’t slowed down, though he couldn’t say how many more businesses may now apply given the latest changes.

“Certainly we have some businesses that have applied that weren’t able to get the funding because they didn’t meet (requirements), and now we’ll be able to call them and tell them that in fact they do have funding available.”

This is the second time the government has eased the program’s eligibility requirements.

Businesses may apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $30,000, with additional funds available to tourism-related businesses, which Kahlon says represent just over half of applicants to the program so far.

The province says businesses don’t need to resubmit existing applications and those received previously will be reviewed under the new criteria.

In a statement, Liberal jobs critic Todd Stone urged the NDP government to eliminate the requirement that businesses must be at least 18 months old.

Kahlon says the rule stands and businesses that apply by the new deadline must have been operating since last March, “so essentially anyone that had a business when the pandemic started can apply for this grant.”

B.C. is also offering up to $2,000 to be paid directly to professional service providers for businesses that need help creating a required recovery plan.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Judge dismisses lawsuit over slave portraits at Harvard University
Next story
Ottawa urged to commit $200 million to Black-led charities in upcoming federal budget

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Paralympic Hall of Famer Josh Dueck (left) and acclaimed adventurer, writer and photographer Bruce Kirkby (right) will be the guests on Inclusion Incorporated’s March 17 Bridges of Belonging webinar.
Inclusion focused webinar features Kimberley’s Bruce Kirkby and Josh Dueck

Inclusion Incorporated’s Bridges of Belonging conversation takes place March 17

(Submitted/BC Transit)
East Kootenay operating services contract awarded to Trail Transit

The Kimberley Transportation Society will no longer be operating transit in Kimberley,… Continue reading

letter
LETTER: Play Bingo, have fun and support the Rotary Club of Kimberley

A few weeks ago, the Rotary Club of Kimberley learned of a… Continue reading

A Kimberley senior says a scammer is using local numbers. (File image)
Scammer using local Kimberley phone numbers, senior says

Another scam is rearing its head in the area, and people can… Continue reading

Sharon and Jack O’Bryan won free groceries for a year from Mark Creek Market, a $5200 value. Photo submitted
Kimberley couple wins free groceries for a year

A $5200 value from Mark Creek Market

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

Ravi Kahlon is shown in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. eases requirements, extends deadline for small business recovery grants

Businesses must now show a 30 per cent drop in revenue in any one month compared to the year before

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Most Read