Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and B.C. Premier John Horgan (Black Press Media files)

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

The B.C. government has filed a second lawsuit against Alberta over its turn-off-the-taps legislation.

READ MORE: Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

A statement of claim filed in Federal Court on June 14 is similar to a document filed last month in Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench that alleges Alberta introduced the bill to inflict economic pain on B.C. by limiting the supply of petroleum products to the province.

The claim says Alberta’s attorney general brought an application to have the action dismissed in the Court of Queen’s Bench on the grounds that B.C. has no standing to challenge laws created in the Alberta legislature and that the legal action is premature.

The B.C. government says it believes the case can be heard in Alberta but if it is found not to have standing there, it wants the Federal Court to declare Alberta’s Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act unconstitutional.

WATCH: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Alberta’s former NDP government passed the bill but it wasn’t proclaimed into law until after the United Conservative Party was elected earlier this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Cranbrook man found

Just Posted

‘It’s been an honour’: Kimberley family bids farewell to homestay students

Brothers Dennis, Thomas and Joe Lee have all lived with the Panylyk family for several years.

Fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth seized in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Weapons and case seized as well

Kimberley’s Round the Mountain Fesitval set to go this weekend, rain or shine

The event encourages zero waste; everyone to bring their own coffee mugs, take the shuttle service.

Kimberley Independent School takes on invasive weed stewardship program

Wildsight’s Patty Kolesnichenko taught Grades 3 and 4 about native, invasive plant species.

College, Ktunaxa sign new agreement building on long-standing partnership

An agreement between the College of the Rockies and the Ktunaxa Nation… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Beekeeping Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

The Way it Was: Recalling Marysville history

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES KIMBERLEY NEWS, June 16, 1960… Continue reading

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

Most Read