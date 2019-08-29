(Black Press Media files)

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

B.C.’s education minister is hopeful that most parents won’t have to do anything different about their children’s vaccines this school year.

Rob Fleming told reporters Wednesday that school support staff and public health officials will be speaking with parents whose children are not up-to-date on their vaccines or don’t have complete vaccination records. Teachers will not be required to help out, he noted.

“Most parents won’t receive any notification because their records are complete,” Fleming said.

“Parents whose records are either incomplete or require additional documentations will be notified.”

Those parents will have a “variety of methods” to get their records caught up, he noted.

Fleming said the province will continue to provide vaccine clinics in schools and communities across B.C.

“Close to 30,000 students last year year – during our catchup campaign – received vaccinations,” he said.

“Records have been modernized and updated as well.

READ MORE: B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

READ MORE: B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

READ MORE: B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Just Posted

BREAKING: Polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

UPDATE: No disruption to start of school year after small fire at Selkirk

Kimberley Fire Department on scene of electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary SchoolThe fire possibly went out on its own, crews continuing to monitor the situation, says Fire Chief

Seed Saving Workshop comes to Kimberley on Friday

Kimberley, BC – Seed saving is an age old method that allows… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On Foods building

The construction of the new building will take place over three separate phases.

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back-to-school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Abandoned cat brought into Kootenay SPCA with broken sternum

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

College of the Rockies prepares for new academic year

Jumpstart and Community Showcase events help kick-off the semester this Thursday

Kootenay-Columbia Tory candidate opens campaign office

Three sitting MPs join Rob Morrison for campaign office opening in Cranbrook

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Most Read