A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

B.C. hiker transported to hospital after falling 100 feet off a cliff

Coquitlam Search and Rescue responded to the call for help around 8 p.m. Monday (Aug. 22)

Coquitlam Search and Rescue received a call last night (Aug. 22) to save a hiker who had fallen 100 feet off a cliff near Barton Point in Indian Arm Provincial Park.

In a social media post, Coquitlam Search and Rescue said the hiker’s partner confirmed the fallen hiker was in and out of consciousness after the fall.

Crews responded both on foot and using all-terrain vehicles. But due to the nature of the injuries, a Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation.

The hiker was air lifted to the Vancouver Airport and transferred to BC Emergency Health Services shortly after midnight.

BCEHS declined to comment on the status of the hiker’s injuries.

