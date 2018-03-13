The sun rises over White Rock. (SuzyTucker/Twitter)

B.C. beats 10 heat records

White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford were the warmest places in B.C.

It was a (relative) scorcher of a day across the province as 10 communities saw record-breaking temperatures on Monday.

White Rock was the warmest place in the province at 21.7 degrees, beating out a record of 18.3 degrees set in 1965.

Pitt Meadows beat a 1941 record to hit 21.4 degrees and although Abbotsford didn’t crack 20 degrees, 19.8 degrees was still a record high for the community.

Although the Lower Mainland was the hottest area in B.C., the Island heated up as well with Victoria Harbour hitting a record 16.0 degrees, Victoria Airport hitting 16.8 degrees.

In Northern B.C., Bella Bella saw a four-degree record high of 17 degrees, Masset saw a record 15 degrees, Prince Rupert saw 17.5 degrees and the Cassiar area hit 7.3 degrees Celsius.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

