B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Home sales are continuing their downward slide this year, according to numbers released by the B.C. Real Estate Association Thursday.

The figures show that residential sales were down by 33 per cent this September, compared to the same month last year.

The biggest drop was seen in the South Okanagan with a 49 per cent drop and Greater Vancouver with a 43 per cent drop.

The total value of all homes sold was also down by 34 per cent.

READ MORE: Move over millennials: Generation Z is coming for your real estate

The association said that the continued downtrend was a consequence of the new mortgage stress test.

“B.C. home sales continue at a slower pace compared to last year,” said chief economist Cameron Muir.

“The impact on affordability and purchasing power caused by the mortgage stress test and moderately higher interest rates are negating the effect of the extraordinarily strong performance of B.C’.s economy over the last five years.”

The mortgage qualification stress test was introduced in January and requires all mortgage applicants qualify for a mortgage at a higher rate than they will actually pay. The idea is to ensure the new home buyer can pay in anticipation of rising interest rates.

Across B.C., home prices were down by 1.1 per cent compared to September last year.

The biggest drop was seen in the South Okanagan, where home prices dropped by 14.5 per cent.

Most regions of the province saw a moderate increase but Vancouver Island home values went up by 11.4 per cent and Powell River shot up by 19 per cent.

Greater Vancouver homes remained the most expensive at an average price of $1,029,401,

The cheapest homes in B.C. were in the north, with an average value of $262,345.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation
Next story
Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Just Posted

KAR hosting screening of Warren Miller’s ‘Face of Winter’

Warren Miller’s film Face of Winter will be showing this November at… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP second quarter report

Kimberley RCMP have released their second quarter report for 2018 and Sgt.… Continue reading

Two holes in one in two weeks

Local golfer Catharine McLinden has been having a great few weeks of… Continue reading

Selkirk hosts East Kootenay Cross Country Zone race

Selkirk hosted the East Kootenay Cross Country Zones on Oct. 9 at… Continue reading

Ice celebrate Dynamiters

The Kootenay ICE celebrated the KIJHL champion Dynamiters at their Thanksgiving Day… Continue reading

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Most Read