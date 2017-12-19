Image: Facebook/Jessica Reed‎

B.C. Interior highways treacherous

RCMP are warning motorists to avoid travel today if possible

The snow is coming down in parts of Southern B.C. and the highways are beginning to look treacherous.

DriveBC has travel advisories in effect for a large chunk of Southern Interior highways with RCMP and meteorologists advising motorists to avoid travel today if possible.

DriveBC is warning of heavy snowfall on Highway 3 from Hope to Castlegar, Highway 5 (Coquihalla) from Hope to Kamloops and Highway 97C between Merritt and West Kelowna.

The weather began to wreak havoc on area highways yesterday causing a handful of serious accidents and highway closures.

Meteorologists report a deepening Pacific low pressure system will track across northern Washington state.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

“This system will combine plentiful moisture with cool northerly winds near the surface,” writes Environment Canada. “The result will be heavy snow continuing through Wednesday morning for most communities in the southwestern interior and Kootenays.”

Winter Storm warnings are in effect now for the Nicola, Central Okanagan, Boundary, West Kootenay and Elk Valley.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with B.C. man’s death
Next story
16 social projects to recieve $1 million

Just Posted

11th Annual Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza

This year marks the 11th Annual Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza. On Sunday,… Continue reading

16 social projects to recieve $1 million

Columbia Basin Trust announces its most recent Social Grant recipients

Kimberley Community Band delights at annual concert

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Tamarack Dispensary owners donate $2000 to Give Us A Lift Campaign

This donation has allowed the Kimberley Arts Council to reach their local fundraising goal.

MLA Doug Clovechok hospitalized in Calgary

The Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA is expected to undergo non-life-threatening surgery today

Dynamiters help unload groceries for Food Bank

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is putting together their Christmas Hampers

Outfitter, MLA react to grizzly hunt ban

Decision to stop the hunt based on emotion, not science, say critics.

Officials separate husband and wife after 73 years

Officials separate an elderly New Brunswick couple after 73 years: I listened to my mother weep

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with B.C. man’s death

Charges confirmed in 2015 Hudson Brooks case

B.C. Interior highways treacherous

RCMP are warning motorists to avoid travel today if possible

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Most Read