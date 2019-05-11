B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and B.C. Premier John Horgan. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. Liberals seek intervener status in probe of high price of gasoline

Premier John Horgan asked the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why gasoline is so expensive

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he wants to be part of a probe of high gasoline prices by British Columbia’s independent energy regulator.

Wilkinson says he’s applied to participate as an intervener in any examination to identify factors impacting gasoline prices in the province.

Premier John Horgan asked the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why gasoline in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island is so much more expensive than the rest of the country.

A date and terms for an investigation have not been set but David Morton, chairman of the utilities commission, says in a statement the regulator is interested in conducting a fair, transparent and inclusive process to identify the factors impacting the price of gasoline.

READ MORE: More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

Wilkinson says in a letter to Morton he encourages a review that includes examinations of provincial taxes and any connections between the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and fuel supplies.

Horgan’s letter says BCUC is a trusted and respected regulator and has the ability to conduct detailed hearings that will provide residents with necessary evidence and recommendations for the best path forward.

The Canadian Press

