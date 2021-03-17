(Black Press Media files)

B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

If you’re looking to imbibe as you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day tonight, you’ll have to get your supplies a little earlier than usual.

In a public health order first announced on March 11, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry instructed stores, bars and restaurants to end liquor sales at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (March 17) and not begin again until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The rules are similar to those brought in on New Year’s Eve, when liquor sales were ordered to stop at 8 p.m. instead of the 10 p.m. limit in place for much of the pandemic.

Restaurants with a full meal services can stay open after 8 p.m. but cannot serve alcohol. Liquor must not be consumed on the premises after 9 p.m., one hour after last call.

