A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

B.C. man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Investigators found camp stove had fallen from a post onto grass

  • Jul. 20, 2021 10:50 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A camp stove was the cause of a small fire south of Kamloops along Highway 5A, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and Kamloops RCMP attended the fire, which was burning near Running Horse Ranch Road in Knutsford.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Crystal Evelyn said police arrived to find KFR soaking the area and knocking down the blaze.

After speaking to witnesses, Evelyn officers arrested a man nearby and charged him under the Wildfire Act, section 10 (3), which can come with a penalty of more than $1,000.

Further investigation revealed the source of the fire was a camp stove that had fallen off a post and into the grass.

Dry conditions in much of the Southern Interior have led to a fire danger rating of “high” or “extreme,” including around Kamloops.

Read more: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Teen girl, 15, dead after being struck by motorcycle in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council received the second quarter report from the building department indicating Kimberley is on track for a very strong year. Paul Rodgers file.
Second quarter building report shows Kimberley on track for very strong year

abnb
RDEK seeks public input as short term rental planning process gets underway

Pictured is smoke rising from the Bill Nye Mountain Wildfire, southeast of Wasa, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Bill Nye fire continues to grow, new area restrictions in place

A much loved and enjoyed event by both competitors and spectators alike, longboarders from around Canada flocked to Kimberley to compete in the 20th-annual Sullivan Challenge Longboard Race. Paul Rodgers photos.
GALLERY: The 20th-annual Sullivan Challenge Longboard Race